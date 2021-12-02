FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CEO Sells $116,076.60 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $116,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Catherine Eva Spear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40.

On Monday, September 20th, Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00.

FIGS opened at $30.89 on Thursday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.97.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. Equities analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,641,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,156,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in FIGS by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,116,000 after buying an additional 1,043,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,202,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIGS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

