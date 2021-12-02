Financial Consulate Inc. Acquires 1,333 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up about 0.8% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,365 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 249,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,593,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GMF opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.53. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

