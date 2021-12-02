Financial Consulate Inc. Buys New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after acquiring an additional 40,979 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Summit Insights raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.82.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD opened at $209.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.24 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

