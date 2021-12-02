Financial Consulate Inc. Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,798 shares of company stock valued at $33,763,195. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $219.64 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

