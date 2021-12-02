Financial Consulate Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Consulate Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $414.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $416.69 and its 200-day moving average is $405.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $333.77 and a 12 month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

