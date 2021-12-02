First Bancorp Inc ME Acquires Shares of 3,338 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 107.3% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $414.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $416.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $333.77 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

