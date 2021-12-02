First Bancorp Inc ME Buys Shares of 3,711 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 78,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $142.97 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $259.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.88.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.