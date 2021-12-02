First Bancorp Inc ME Buys Shares of 6,000 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000.

VDE stock opened at $75.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $84.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.62.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

