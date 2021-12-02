First Bancorp Inc ME Invests $3.17 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $215.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.80.

