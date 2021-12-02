First Bancorp Inc ME Invests $360,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,350,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,292 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,998,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $122.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

