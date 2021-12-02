First Bancorp Inc ME Takes $984,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $190.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.