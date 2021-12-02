First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of FBIZ stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,893. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $242.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth $677,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 22.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

