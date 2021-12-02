First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

FCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

FCF opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 126,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 128,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 134,338 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

