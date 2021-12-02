First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Up 108.9% in November

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 108.9% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.70. First Community has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Community will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Community by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 196,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 57,925 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 35,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares during the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.