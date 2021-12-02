First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Up 108.9% in November

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 108.9% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.70. First Community has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Community will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Community by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 196,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 57,925 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 35,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares during the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.
About First Community
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.
