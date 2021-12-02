First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Short Interest Up 30.7% in November

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the October 31st total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,558.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 5,075 shares of company stock worth $231,064 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $59,703,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after purchasing an additional 691,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 603,872 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,996,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,249,000 after purchasing an additional 348,154 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FFIN traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.08. 17,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,460. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.27%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

