First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Stake Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 97,700.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in First Financial were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Financial by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $562.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

