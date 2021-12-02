First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

NYSE FR opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $62.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.