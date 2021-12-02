First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

NYSE FR opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $62.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

