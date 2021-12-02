First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.65

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.65 and traded as high as C$16.15. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$15.22, with a volume of 1,786,708 shares changing hands.

FR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.71.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 80.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total value of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,706,796. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,727,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,057,330.55. Insiders have sold a total of 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,892 over the last 90 days.

About First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.