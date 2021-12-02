First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 34,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 293,483 shares.The stock last traded at $222.24 and had previously closed at $221.41.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 192.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

