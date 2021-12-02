First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) Shares Down 2%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.67. 742,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 580,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.