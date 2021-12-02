First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,554,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after buying an additional 125,709 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,423,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000.

Shares of NFTY opened at $47.68 on Thursday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

