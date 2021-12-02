First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Trading Down 3.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $19.19. 25,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 47,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.

