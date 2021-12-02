FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) versus P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Critical Survey

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of FirstEnergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of P10 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of FirstEnergy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of P10 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FirstEnergy and P10, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 0 3 3 0 2.50 P10 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstEnergy presently has a consensus price target of $41.17, indicating a potential upside of 7.96%. Given FirstEnergy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than P10.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FirstEnergy and P10’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $10.79 billion 1.93 $1.08 billion $2.03 18.80 P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Profitability

This table compares FirstEnergy and P10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy 9.97% 17.84% 2.98% P10 N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P10 has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats P10 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers. The Regulated Transmission segment transmits electricity through transmission facilities owned and operated by FirstEnergy’s utilities and the regulatory assets. The Corporate segment reflects corporate support not charged to FE’s subsidiaries, interest expense on FE’s holding company debt and other businesses that do not constitute an operating segment. FirstEnergy was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

