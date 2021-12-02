Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Five Below stock opened at $189.19 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $153.34 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.35.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

