FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the October 31st total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE FLNG traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 505,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,893. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. FLEX LNG has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $25.43.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.42%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 223.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 213,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth approximately $5,851,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth approximately $3,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

