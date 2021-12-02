Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $6,155,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,865,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,852 shares of company stock valued at $29,185,107. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after buying an additional 466,529 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,734,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,418,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,676,000 after purchasing an additional 172,592 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,474,000 after purchasing an additional 161,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after purchasing an additional 317,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.74. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $78.71 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

