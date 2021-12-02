Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:FTK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 418,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,537. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.61. Flotek Industries has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 278,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 92,061 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 293.1% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

