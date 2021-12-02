Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) vs. Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Financial Comparison

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fluidigm and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm $138.14 million 2.44 -$53.02 million ($0.90) -4.90 Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 43.29 -$6.78 million N/A N/A

Olink Holding AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluidigm.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fluidigm and Olink Holding AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm 0 0 1 0 3.00 Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Fluidigm currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 105.90%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than Fluidigm.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of Fluidigm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Fluidigm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fluidigm and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm -49.54% -43.70% -17.12% Olink Holding AB (publ) -30.42% -5.24% -4.50%

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) beats Fluidigm on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents. The company was founded by Stephen R. Quake and Gajus V. Worthington on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

