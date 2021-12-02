Flux Reaches Market Capitalization of $407.07 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Flux has a total market cap of $407.07 million and $11.19 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flux has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Flux coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003243 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flux

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 220,595,555 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

