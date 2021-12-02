FlypMe Price Down 1.4% This Week (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $138.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0874 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00237859 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00086534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

