Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro Sells 12,140 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $516,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 985,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,932. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.20.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

FLYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

