Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.11.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.20. Flywire has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. Analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $516,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $347,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,526 shares of company stock worth $4,422,533 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

