Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%. Equities analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $92,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

