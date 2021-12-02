Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortescue Metals Group currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $41.35.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

