Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CEO Barbara B. Hulit Sells 16,799 Shares of Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $73.54 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at $3,985,000. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 33.1% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after buying an additional 97,337 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 59.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after buying an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 73.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

