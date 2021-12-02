Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the October 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FTMDF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 122,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,744. Fortune Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on advancing the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, comprised of a proposed mine and mill in the Northwest Territories. It also owns the Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit and other exploration projects in the Northwest Territories and maintains the right to repurchase the Arctos anthracite coal deposits in northwest British Columbia.

