Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Position Boosted by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 49.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $5,000,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Forward Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

FWRD stock traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $101.59. 1,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,644. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $70.93 and a one year high of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.77.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

