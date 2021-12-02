Franklin Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,194 call options on the company. This is an increase of 528% compared to the typical daily volume of 987 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth $38,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

