Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FME. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.75 ($76.99).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €52.62 ($59.80) and a 1 year high of €71.44 ($81.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

