Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,451 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 23.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 34,668 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 371.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 37,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.74. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

