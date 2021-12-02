Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 349,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BASE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

BASE stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48. Couchbase Inc has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

