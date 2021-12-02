Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $16.69 Million Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 337,871 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $16,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after buying an additional 2,434,885 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3,021.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 129,751 shares during the period.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.71. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.27.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.