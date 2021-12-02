Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.93% of AZZ worth $12,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AZZ by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of AZZ by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 513,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,596,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AZZ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

AZZ opened at $51.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

