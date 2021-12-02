Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $14,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROG. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 21.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 4.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 4.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 5.6% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROG opened at $271.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.76. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $273.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.61.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.25.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

