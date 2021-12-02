Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 15,881 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,881 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.19% of JetBlue Airways worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on JBLU. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

