Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 17,283 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,283 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $21,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after buying an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after buying an additional 752,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after buying an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after buying an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,879,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.15.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $259.85 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.76 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.49, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

