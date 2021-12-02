Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 306,222 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 306,222 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.46% of NCR worth $23,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,392,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $565,241,000 after buying an additional 329,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 165.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,677,000 after buying an additional 1,923,970 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 160.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,999,000 after buying an additional 1,443,641 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,703,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,713,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,093,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 1.75.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

