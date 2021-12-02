Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 68,166 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 711,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,166 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $25,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

