FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.16 and last traded at $55.16. 415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.68.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 101.83%.

In other FRP news, CEO John D. Baker II acquired 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,261.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FRP by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in FRP by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FRP by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the 2nd quarter worth $6,618,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FRP by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

