FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.01. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 5,419 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 272,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $146,000.

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

